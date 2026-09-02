Beginning on Tuesday, September 8, the southbound exterior lane of South Kings Avenue will be closed from just south of Ronele Drive to Dali Drive as South Hillsborough Pipeline crews begin repairs to the concrete barrier wall along the west side of the Buckhorn Creek bridge.

Traffic traveling southbound on South Kings Avenue will be reduced to one lane through the work zone; access to Denham Road will be maintained.

This lane closure will be in place for approximately four weeks, weather permitting. Crews will work from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The lane will then be reopened nightly when work is completed for the day, with the following exception:

From Tuesday through Friday, September 15-18, the lane closure will remain in place for 24 hours a day. This will allow concrete formwork to remain in place during the wall replacement.

Please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.