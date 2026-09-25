Following its last production, Murder, Denied, an original murder mystery that kept audiences guessing, MacBeth & Cheese is returning to the scene of the crime. But this time, it’s trading an original mystery for a legendary one.

MacBeth & Cheese invites you to climb aboard the world’s most famous train for Agatha Christie’s classic mystery, Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig and directed by Amy Windle. The production promises the suspense, wit, memorable characters and twists of Christie’s famous mystery.

“Bringing Murder on the Orient Express to the stage has been an absolute joy. It has everything you want in a great night of theater — a fantastic cast of characters, plenty of laughs, a little glamour and, of course, a murder to solve,” said Amy Windle, director and co-founder of MacBeth & Cheese. “We’ve had so much fun creating this world, and I can’t wait for our audiences to climb aboard and experience it with us.”

A luxurious train.

A raging snowstorm.

A wealthy passenger found murdered in his compartment.

The train is stopped in its tracks — and a killer is trapped on board.

Now, legendary detective Hercule Poirot must unravel a web of secrets, lies and hidden motives. With a train full of suspects and nowhere to escape, the question is … can YOU solve the murder before Poirot does?

Experience Murder on the Orient Express this October with MacBeth & Cheese, your local all-volunteer community theater.

Performances begin on Friday, October 16, at the Firehouse Cultural Center, located at 101 First Ave. NE in Ruskin, with additional performances at Brandon Performing Arts, located at 225 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, beginning on Friday, October 30.

Mystery. Suspense. Humor. And an ending you won’t want spoiled!

See the complete performance schedule at https://macbethandcheese.com/.

MacBeth & Cheese — live theater that pulls you in and doesn’t let go.

MacBeth & Cheese, a community theater company, presents productions in partnership with the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin.

For more information about MacBeth & Cheese, visit https://macbethandcheese.com/, call 813-485-4341 or email info@macbethandcheese.com.

For tickets, upcoming performances and arts programming at the Firehouse Cultural Center, visit https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/ or call 813-645-7651.