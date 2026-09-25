Community Market And Blood Drive

Come out and enjoy a day of great finds and meet friendly faces at the community market and blood drive. Discover unique handmade items, art and locally made items at the River Bend community, located at 2502 Dakota Rock Dr. in Ruskin. The market and blood drive will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Appointments for donating blood are encouraged and can be made online at www.oneblood.org/donate-now using sponsor code 80411. Please remember to bring ID.

Free Community Electronics Recycling Event

Redeemer Lutheran Church, located at 701 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center, is offering the community an opportunity to recycle old electronics they may have around the house. The event will take place on Friday, October 16, from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. Items not accepted are CRT monitors, televisions, household batteries, glass bulbs, paint, varnish or other chemicals and large home appliances.

Craft Fair

The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians is sponsoring a craft fair on Saturday, October 24, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, located at 702 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center. All craft fair items are hand made by its members and local artists. New items this year are adorable tiny dolls and handmade resin items. Usual favorites include seasonal table runners, towels, jars of preserves, greeting cards, kitchen items, wall decor, religious items, holiday gift items, ceramics, crocheted items, water colors and wreaths. Start your Christmas shopping early with unique Christmas decorations.

The Ladies Hibernians always donate a portion of proceeds to charitable causes.

Sun City Center American Legion Post 246 Meeting

The next meeting of the Sun City Center American Legion Post 246 will be held on Friday, October 16, at 9:30 a.m. in Room 3 of the Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center. The guest speaker will be retired Col. Roland J. Tiso Jr. His talk will focus on Italian Heritage Month, including Columbus Day, and also draw on his 35 years of military stories and insights.

In addition to the usual coffee and donuts prior to the meeting, a light (surprise) lunch will be offered following the meeting. All veterans, spouses and veterans’ caregivers are welcome.

For more information, call Paul Wheat at 813-391-7309 or email pawheatjr@aol.com.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

The South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting will be on Tuesday, October 20, at the South Hillsborough Elks Lodge No. 2672, located at 1630 S. U.S. 41 in Ruskin. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., there is an optional round table discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. Following the luncheon at 1 p.m., the guest speaker will be Peggy Jude. Jude’s presentation will be ‘Coming to America.’ This program traces the major waves of immigration to America. The cost is $18 per person, which includes the meal and presentation.

For reservations and meal choice, please call Vicki at 360-608-1647.

Beth Israel Sisterhood Presents ‘Mosaic Mirrors — Make It And Take It’

On Tuesday, October 6th at 1 pm, Beth Israel’s Sisterhood members will learn to make Mosaic Mirrors in their social hall at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. The instructor, Robin Blumberg, has been working with stain glass for over 45 years. She thought it would be fun to venture out and try mosaics. Everyone will be given a circular mirror piece, plus glass, supplies and mosaic tiles. Each attendee will choose a color, and Blumberg will walk everyone through the process. Refreshments will be served.

For information on this fun event or to join Sisterhood, contact Donna at sisterhood@jcscc.org.

Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

The Democratic Woman’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County will meet at the Jim Johnson Community Center Room A & B in the Riverview Public Library, located at 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview, on Thursday, October 1, at 6:30 p.m.

The club welcomes Ashley Hermann, a candidate for FL House District 69, and Pamela Castellana, an expert on increasing political engagement. If you would like to know more about the club, come join the meeting.

For more information, please email sedwcinfo@gmail.com or call 813-503-8639.