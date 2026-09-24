More children in the Riverview area will be able to enjoy horseback riding lessons in a safer and more comfortable environment thanks to a new horse corral at YMCA Camp Cristina.

AdventHealth partnered with the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA to fund the project, which provides much-needed shade and shelter for young riders while enhancing a program that serves families from across the community. AdventHealth and the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA celebrated the completion of the new 50 by 120 ft. corral on September 14 during a community gathering at YMCA Camp Cristina.

The new structure supports the camp’s equestrian program, where children of all experience levels can learn to ride, build confidence and develop new skills. By providing protection from Florida’s heat and weather, especially during the hot and humid summer months, the corral creates a more comfortable environment for riders, horses and instructors throughout the year.

Located on a 65-acre campus at 9840 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview, YMCA Camp Cristina serves children, families and community groups through a wide range of programs, including youth sports, after-school care, camps, family activities and leadership development opportunities. The camp is designed to help young people explore new interests, build lasting friendships and develop a sense of belonging.

“We’re excited to create even more opportunities for young people to learn, grow and challenge themselves in an encouraging, engaging environment,” Matt Lewis, vice president of membership and programs at the Tampa Y, said. “This new shaded riding arena does just that, reinforcing our commitment to youth development at YMCA Camp Cristina for years to come.”

“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn, explore and build confidence in a safe and supportive environment,” Jason Newmyer, president and CEO of AdventHealth Riverview, said. “We’re excited to partner with the YMCA to help create a space where children can experience the joy of horseback riding while gaining skills and confidence that will stay with them long after the lesson ends.”