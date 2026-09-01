All aboard for a holiday journey filled with Christmas magic, festive activities and a visit with Santa Claus as the Florida Railroad Museum’s North Pole Express returns for the 2026 holiday season.

The popular family tradition will operate on select evenings from Friday, November 27, through Tuesday, December 22. Departures are scheduled for 5:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. from the Florida Railroad Museum’s Parrish station, with the complete experience lasting approximately three and three-quarter hours.

The adventure begins when families board a historic train for an approximately 45-minute journey through the Florida countryside to the North Pole. Once there, passengers will have about two and a half hours to explore a magical holiday destination filled with activities, entertainment and seasonal treats.

Every child will have an opportunity to visit Santa in his private office and receive a special gift to remember the journey. Tickets also include unlimited cookies and hot chocolate, storytelling, model train displays, campfires, reindeer-food making, access to the toy tent and other holiday activities. Bounce houses and additional festive entertainment add to the experience.

Additional food, beverages and s’mores kits will be available for purchase at the North Pole.

Families can choose from several classes of service. Coach Class offers an economical, openair railroad experience, while Excursion Class provides assigned seating and additional comfort. First Class features fully enclosed, climate-controlled passenger cars and includes complimentary snacks and beverages during the ride to the North Pole.

Groups and extended families can also reserve a private historic caboose for up to 16 guests. Each caboose includes tables, flexible seating, a restroom and space for personal belongings, with a museum host accompanying the group.

Regardless of the class selected, every ticket includes the complete North Pole experience, including round-trip train transportation, a Santa visit, a child’s gift, cookies, hot chocolate and holiday activities.

Guests are encouraged to arrive 45-60 minutes before departure to allow time for parking, ticket pickup and boarding. Boarding generally begins approximately 20-30 minutes before departure, and the train must leave on schedule.

Tickets are now on sale, and popular departures are expected to sell out quickly. Prices vary according to the event date, departure time and class of service selected.

The North Pole Express operates November 27-29 and December 2-6, 9-13 and 16-22.

The Florida Railroad Museum is located at 12210 83rd St. E. in Parrish. For tickets and additional information, visit its website at www.frrm.org.