The Riverview Woman’s Club (RWC) is beginning its 2026-27 year with new leadership, fresh ideas and a calendar filled with opportunities for members to connect, serve and have fun.

Michelle Mosher, owner of SouthShore Insurance, has been named the club’s president for the third time. Mosher and the newly installed board recently gathered for a leadership retreat to share ideas, set goals and plan for an exciting year ahead “to empower the next leadership team and forge a path forward to continue this club’s momentum.”

“Our club is strongest when everyone gets involved,” the organization shared.

Whether members attend a luncheon, participate in a social event, volunteer on a community project, serve on a committee or invite a friend to a meeting, each person plays an important role in the club’s success.

Serving alongside Mosher are First Vice President Lisa Tackus, Second Vice President Kimberly Payne, secretary Mary Lee Walker, treasurer Jennifer King and parliamentarian Kitty Cunningham.

Board directors include Bill Andrew, Melissa Canfield, Aubrey Eikenberry, Ashley Falvey, Alison Farnan, Patti LeCompte, Heather Mershon and Faith Moeller. Kitty Cunningham, Jeanne Burkeson and Donna Fore will also serve in emeritus roles.

The club is already putting its commitment to community service into action. A group of RWC members recently volunteered at the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce Business and Education Event, representing the organization and lending their time to support an important community initiative.

Looking ahead, RWC members and prospective members have several upcoming opportunities to get involved. Coffee Chat will be held on Tuesday, September 1, with the location to be announced; the RWC Monthly Luncheon on Wednesday, September 9, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; the RWC After Hours event on Tuesday, September 22; and RWC Music Bingo on Tuesday, September 29, at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Doors open at 6 p.m., with games beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the September luncheon are $20 when reserved by Sunday, September 6, and $30 at the door. Reservations can be made through the club’s event page.

For more information about the Riverview Woman’s Club and upcoming events, visit https://riverviewwomansclub.org/.