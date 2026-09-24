Jerry Holland, the late owner of Sheltair, believed aviation succeeds because of passionate people who continually learn, grow and invest in others.

“In that spirit, we are proud to support the next generation of aviation professionals by providing financial assistance to individuals pursuing education, training, certifications and career advancement across the aviation industry,” said Eric Crump, vice president of the Aerospace Center for Excellence in Lakeland.

Sheltair is a family-owned company that enjoys a national reputation for its superior customer focus and service-driven corporate culture. Founded in 1963 by Jerry, father of current Sheltair President Lisa Holland, it is the nation’s largest privately-owned aviation network, proudly operating award-winning FBOs and managing over 4.6 million square feet of aviation-related properties.

To honor her father’s legacy, Lisa Holland and Sheltair are offering four one-time $8000 scholarships to individuals who demonstrate a passion for aviation and a commitment to advancing their education or career within the industry.

“Four aspiring aviation professionals will each receive $8,000 toward education, technical training, certifications or career development,” Crump said. “Whether their path leads to the flight deck, maintenance hangar, control center, airport operations, engineering, safety or another part of the industry, this funding can help move their goals within reach.”

These four awards will be offered during a single application cycle, making this a distinctive opportunity for those ready to advance their aviation journey. The application window is currently open through Thursday, December 31. Applications will be reviewed by a scholarship committee, and award announcements are planned for February 2027.

The scholarship is designed to support individuals pursuing education, training, certification or professional advancement in any aviation-related field. Applicants are encouraged to apply regardless of their chosen aviation career path. Scholarship recipients may pursue educational or professional development opportunities across the aviation industry.

“Applicants should clearly explain how the scholarship funds will support their educational pursuits, professional development or long-term career goals within the aviation industry,” Crump said.

Applicants must be legal U.S. residents and at least 18 years old when they submit their applications.

If you would like to learn more about the Jerry Holland Legacy Scholarship or if you would like to apply for the scholarship, you can visit the Aerospace Center for Excellence’s website at https://aceedu.org/. The center is located at 4075 James C. Ray Dr. in Lakeland.