By Erica Woolridge

The lights may have gone out, but the Tampa Bay Sun found a way to shine. In its 2026 home opener, Tampa Bay Sun Football Club managed to secure a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over instate rival Fort Lauderdale United FC on September 12 at Suncoast Credit Union Field in Tampa. The win gave the home crowd plenty to celebrate after the Sun began the season with three consecutive matches on the road.

Fort Lauderdale controlled much of the opening half and struck first in the 24th minute. Farrah Walters delivered a cross to Sh’nia Gordon, who finished the opportunity, giving Fort Lauderdale a 1-0 advantage. The visitors carried that lead into halftime and continued to challenge Tampa Bay early in the second half. Then the night took an unexpected turn.

A stadium lighting issue stopped play in the 64th minute and sent both teams off the field for approximately 40 minutes. While the technical delay could have disrupted Tampa Bay’s momentum, the Sun instead returned to the field looking and playing like a different team.

Just one minute after play resumed, Tori Zierenberg provided the spark Tampa Bay needed. Zierenberg, who entered the match shortly before the delay, connected on an assist from Sydny Nasello to tie the match at 1-1. The momentum had shifted.

In the 80th minute, Shea Connors completed the comeback. Sabrina McNeill found Connors, who secured a goal, giving Tampa Bay its first lead of the night. The Sun defense protected the advantage through the closing minutes and stoppage time, securing the win.

The victory continued Tampa Bay’s success against its South Florida rival. Entering the match, the Sun had never lost to Fort Lauderdale in nine previous meetings, including its memorable 1-0 victory in the inaugural USL Super League championship match in 2025.

The defending champions showed resilience in their first match back in front of their home supporters. For a team looking to build another championship run, the home opener offered an early reminder of what Tampa Bay can do when momentum begins to swing its way.

For tickets and more information, visit www.tampabaysunfc.com.