Living in Hillsborough County means hurricane preparation is simply part of owning a home. While stocking supplies, reviewing evacuation plans and bringing outdoor furniture inside are important, preparing the home itself should also be part of the plan.

A prehurricane inspection can help identify conditions around your property that may become bigger problems when high winds and heavy rain arrive.

Small defects can be easy to overlook during normal weather. Loose roof materials, deteriorated sealant, damaged soffits or fascia, clogged gutters, deteriorated exterior components or problems around windows and doors may not seem urgent on a sunny Florida afternoon.

During a tropical storm or hurricane, however, those same conditions can provide opportunities for wind or water to cause additional damage.

A prehurricane inspection gives homeowners an opportunity to address concerns while contractors and materials are still available instead of trying to make repairs while a storm is approaching.

Know What Needs Your Attention

An inspection can help identify visible concerns involving areas such as: roof coverings, flashing and exposed sealants, soffits, fascia, siding and exterior trim, windows, exterior doors and garage doors, gutters, downspouts and drainage conditions, exterior penetrations and openings, loose or deteriorated exterior components and trees or vegetation that may threaten the structure.

The goal is not to predict what a hurricane will do or guarantee that a home will avoid damage. It is to identify observable conditions that may deserve attention before the property is exposed to severe weather.

Another benefit is documentation. Photographs taken during an inspection can provide a record of the property’s visible condition before a storm occurs. If damage is discovered afterward, having prestorm documentation may help establish what was present beforehand and what appears to have changed.

Florida’s Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through November. Waiting until a storm is approaching Tampa Bay can mean competing for contractors, supplies and limited time.

A prehurricane inspection allows you to prepare on your schedule instead of the storm’s.

Veteran-owned Apex Sight Solutions provides prehurricane property inspections throughout Hillsborough County and surrounding communities to help property owners identify concerns before severe weather arrives.

Call 813-860-8374 or visit www.apexsightsolutions.com.