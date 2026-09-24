Your legs work hard every day, carrying you through work, errands and the activities you cherish with friends and family. So, when swelling, fatigue or weakness start slowing you down, it’s worth paying attention.

These common symptoms can develop for different reasons, ranging from poor circulation and inflammation to pregnancy and tight clothing.

“But they can also be linked to more serious conditions, such as heart or kidney disease,” said Paul Armstrong, DO, a vascular surgeon with AdventHealth Pepin Heart Institute. “Your symptoms might be a warning sign. And a vascular specialist can help rule out any complications or related conditions.”

You should seek medical care if you have a history of heart or vascular disease, have had recent leg trauma or surgery or experience: changes in the color, texture or appearance of your skin, ongoing or worsening pain in your legs or feet, swelling in one or both legs that doesn’t go away or get better or trouble walking or standing.

Testing typically involves: a simple heart exam to check for any degree of heart failure, lab tests to evaluate kidney function and how the body manages fluids and vascular tests to see if the veins are working properly.

Your care plan usually begins with making lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, increasing physical activity or lowering sodium intake. Then, depending on your diagnosis, treatment often includes compression stockings, medications to treat inflammation or related medical conditions and other traditional therapies and procedures, such as lymphedema therapy.

“But when lifestyle changes and conservative treatments aren’t enough, you can rest easier knowing we also offer leading-edge procedures here,” said Dr. Armstrong. “Ablation, for example, is a minimally invasive technique that closes unhealthy veins and redirects blood flow through healthier ones. And it isn’t available everywhere.”

Fortunately, symptoms often significantly improve with the right treatment and ongoing care — and getting medical help early can help you avoid complications and feel more comfortable day-to-day.

“No matter your needs, we’re ready to evaluate your symptoms, identify what’s contributing to them and create a personalized treatment plan to help you feel your best.”

To find a vascular expert near you, visit www.floridavascularexperts.com.