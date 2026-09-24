Runway For a Reason

Women of Hope at New Hope Church will host Runway for a Reason, a fashion show and luncheon benefiting ECHO, on Saturday, October 10, at 11:30 a.m. The event will take place in the New Hope Church Social Hall, located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. The afternoon will bring together fashion, fellowship and giving back while supporting ECHO’s mission to provide emergency food, clothing and life-stabilizing resources to neighbors in need.

Guests will enjoy a luncheon and a fashion show featuring stylish looks from ECHO Thrift, showcasing clothing and accessories for all seasons. The event will also feature an ECHO Thrift Pop-Up Mini Store, giving guests an opportunity to shop while supporting ECHO.

Guests are asked to RSVP by Monday, October 5. Registration is available online at https://findnewhope.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/704/responses/new.

Menopause The Musical Coming To Lakeland

GFour Productions, winner of 68 Drama Desk and 54 Tony Awards, is proudly bringing the international hit show Menopause The Musical to Lakeland and will play the RP Funding Center for one performance on January 17, 2027.

Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of or have survived ‘The Change.’ Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the ladies joke about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and a unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer ‘The Silent Passage.’ It’s the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!

Tickets are currently on sale at https://rpfundingcenter.com/ or by calling 863-834-8111. Groups of 10 or more can receive discounts by calling 954-735-2000, ext. 2.

Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

The Democratic Woman’s Club of Southeast Hillsborough County will meet at the Jim Johnson Community Center Room A & B in the Riverview Public Library, located at 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview, on Thursday, October 1, at 6:30 p.m.

The club welcomes Ashley Hermann, a candidate for FL House District 69, and Pamela Castellana, an expert on increasing political engagement. If you would like to know more about the club, come join the meeting.

For more information, please email sedwcinfo@gmail.com or call 813-503-8639.

Impact Teen Huddles

The Impact Program is now offering Teen Huddles, a faith-based small group ‘huddle’ intended to help students understand God’s word, ask honest questions and learn how to apply biblical truths to real-life situations.

Students in sixth through 12th grade meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at 3115 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

ECHO Named Gold Winner For Non-Profit Organization

ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization) is proud to announce that it has been named a Gold Winner for Non-Profit Organization in the 2026 Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best awards.

This recognition celebrates organizations throughout the Tampa Bay area that stand out for their service, impact and commitment to the communities they serve. Being selected as a Gold Winner is a tremendous honor for ECHO and reflects the dedication of its staff, volunteers, donors and community partners.

“This recognition is a reflection of our entire ECHO family,” said Iris S. Thurman, CEO of ECHO. “Our staff, volunteers, donors and community partners make it possible for us to continue showing up for our neighbors. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supports our mission and helped make this recognition possible.”