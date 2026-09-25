Pumpkin-spiced lattes, cooler weather and fall festivities are on the horizon, and Eagle Audubon Society is welcoming the season with a new schedule of educational programs and outdoor adventures for nature enthusiasts throughout South Hillsborough County.

The local chapter of the National Audubon Society has planned a series of monthly speakers and field trips from October through December, offering members and guests opportunities to learn about birds, explore Florida’s natural landscapes and connect with fellow nature lovers.

The fall speaker series will feature presentations highlighting birding destinations, local water quality and the fascinating stories of Florida wildlife.

In October, Mike Round will share photographs and experiences from Lake Erie’s Magee Marsh Boardwalk, offering a glimpse into one of the most exciting weeks of the birding year. The presentation will highlight the birds and experiences that make the destination a popular gathering place for bird enthusiasts.

November’s program will feature Nick Muzia, who will explore the important role underwater vegetation plays in improving water quality. The presentation will offer insight into how aquatic plants contribute to healthier waterways and support local ecosystems.

December brings a special presentation from author and scientist Hilary Flower, who will share the surprising story of the Everglade Snail Kite, a bird that saved itself. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase books and meet Flower for a signing. In addition to its monthly programs, Eagle Audubon Society is planning several field trips that allow participants to experience nature firsthand.

October activities include a seasonal hawk watch and a visit to Oscar Scherer State Park. November excursions will take participants to Little Manatee River State Park and its Window in the Woods. December trips will explore Felts Preserve and Circle B Bar Reserve. Several trips are open to nonmembers, providing opportunities for newcomers to experience the organization’s activities.

Eagle Audubon Society meetings are held on the third Monday of each month from October through April at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. Meetings are free, and everyone is welcome.

The next meeting is Monday, October 19. Coffee and snacks will be available at 1 p.m., followed by the program at approximately 1:30 p.m.

For additional information about upcoming meetings, field trips and activities, visit www.eagleaudubonflorida.org.