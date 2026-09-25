For families navigating some of life’s hardest chapters, finding a way forward can begin with something as simple as having someone show up. The Tandem T Foundation, a Tampa Bay nonprofit, works to support domestic violence survivors, justice-involved youth and their families through practical resources, wellness initiatives and community partnerships.

Founded by Chrissy Thompson and Rohan Taylor, Tandem T Foundation was created from experiences within the founders’ own families. Those experiences gave them a personal connection to the challenges faced by the people they serve and inspired the foundation’s focus on providing hope and opportunities for a new beginning.

“Our mission was not chosen from a list; it grew from experiences within our own family,” Thompson said.

For mothers and children rebuilding after domestic violence, Tandem T provides personal care essentials, food, transportation support, referrals, encouragement and resources for children. One of its initiatives, New Beginnings Bags, provides essential personal care and comfort items to mothers and children leaving or transitioning from domestic violence situations. The bags are intended to offer more than immediate necessities, helping recipients feel seen, valued and supported during an uncertain time.

The foundation also works with justice-involved youth and their families, providing positive experiences, mentoring, career and education exposure, wellness opportunities and practical support. Through its developing Next Move program, Tandem T is building opportunities such as family fishing experiences, cooking classes, mentorship and other experiences that will create positive memories. The goal is to help young people feel less lost, more connected to their community and equipped with new skills and confidence.

While the needs of each family may look different, Tandem T approaches its work with an emphasis on partnership, presence and family. Families can connect with the foundation through community partners, outreach events, social media and direct contact.

“A new beginning says: You are not alone, you are not defined by what happened to you and you do not have to rebuild by yourself,” Thompson said.

At the heart of Tandem T is the belief that a difficult chapter does not have to be the end of someone’s story. Whether support begins with a bag of essentials, a new experience or simply someone showing up, the foundation works to help families move forward and believe in what comes next.

Email partners@tandemtfoundation.org or https://tandemtholdings.com/foundation.