Tampa Theatre is preparing for a milestone celebration filled with classic films, live entertainment and a first look at its newly restored Duncan Auditorium as the historic movie palace approaches its 100th birthday.

The theater will host a weeklong series of events from Saturday, October 10, through Thursday, October 15, marking the beginning of a yearlong centennial celebration. The festivities will celebrate the restoration of the iconic landmark and the community that has supported it for a century.

The celebration begins on Saturday, October 10, with a members-only party featuring a special screening of the 1985 mystery comedy Clue. Activities and complimentary refreshments begin at 1:30 p.m. New President and CEO George Levesque will answer questions at 2:15 p.m. and discuss upcoming projects, including accessibility improvements to the stage, restoration of the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ and Peacock Room, a new second-floor event space.

On Sunday, October 11, the public is invited to explore the restoration during an open house from 1-5 p.m. Volunteers and staff will offer information and mini tours, while a digital guide provides historic photographs and details about the building. At 3 p.m., Levesque and retired CEO John Bell will discuss the restoration and answer audience questions.

Classic movie fans can enjoy three screenings at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. Casablanca will screen Monday, October 12, followed by The Wizard of Oz on Tuesday, October 13. The Marx Brothers comedy A Night at the Opera returns to the big screen Wednesday, October 14. Tickets are $13 per film.

The festivities culminate Thursday, October 15, exactly 100 years after Tampa Theatre first opened its doors in 1926.

Presented by Urban E Recycling, the centennial birthday party begins at 6 p.m. with live music and swing dancing by The Jazz Phools, along with professional portraits in front of the historic marquee. Guests are encouraged to wear 1920s-inspired attire. Complimentary champagne, souvenir programs and limited-edition merchandise will also be available.

At 7 p.m., theater officers and Tampa’s mayor will offer remarks before the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra and the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ accompany Buster Keaton’s 1924 silent comedy Sherlock Jr. The evening concludes with Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, featuring special effects celebrating the theater’s original opening-night program.

Birthday party admission is $26.

Tickets for all Centennial Celebration events are available at the website at www.tampatheatre.org.