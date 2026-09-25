The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce joined local business owner Jeanine Dowling and a strong crowd of community members this morning for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Shear Style Studio, marking the salon’s grand reopening, eight-year anniversary and hard-won return after the studio was destroyed in the hurricanes.

What was once a devastating loss has been transformed into a beautiful, thoughtfully renovated space. Guests who stepped inside this morning saw a bright, welcoming studio that stands as a clear testament to resilience, determination and the power of community support. The renovation is not only functional — it is lovely, reflecting both Jeanine’s care for her clients and her refusal to let the storms have the final word.

“This morning felt like pure triumph,” said Bonnie Peacock, executive director of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “Jeanine has rebuilt something truly special. The studio is beautiful, the energy was joyful and the turnout showed just how much this business and this owner mean to people in Ruskin. Watching her cut that ribbon after everything the hurricanes took was one of those moments that remind you why local businesses matter so much.”

Shear Style Studio has spent the past eight years building a reputation for beauty, faith and genuine community connection. The reopening celebrates both that history and a hopeful new chapter. Friends, clients, chamber members and neighbors filled the refreshed space to cheer Jeanine on and mark the occasion together.

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is proud to stand with businesses that choose to rebuild and rise. Shear Style Studio’s return is a powerful example of the grit and heart that define the SouthShore community.

For more information about Shear Style Studio, go to https://shearstylestudio.com/ or the visit the salon at 602 W. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin. For questions about the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce or upcoming community events, contact the chamber’s office at 813-645-1366.