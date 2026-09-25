Hillsborough County will open pop-up service centers in Town ’N Country, Brandon and Ruskin for one day each this month t o help income-eligible residents who had property damage from Hurricanes Helene or Milton in 2024. The service centers will offer assistance to residents applying for relief funds as part of the county’s Rebuilding for Tomorrow Homeowner Repair and Reconstruction Program.

The pop-up centers will be open from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, at Ruskin Branch Library, located at 26 Dickman Dr. SE in Ruskin.

In addition to the pop-up centers, the Rebuilding for Tomorrow Service Center, located at 1029 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa, remains open. Hours for the Hillsborough Avenue site are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Hillsborough County also has a call center to help with the application process. Residents can call 813-540-7767 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hillsborough County was awarded $709 million by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist with recovery and mitigation efforts related to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which struck in 2024. About $211 million of that amount will be dedicated to the Homeowner Repair and Reconstruction Program. Qualified homeowners may get funding and support to repair or rebuild their homes. For those who have already repaired home damages from Hurricanes Helene or Milton, reimbursement programs are available for qualified homeowners.

Eligible residents can qualify for up to $350,000 to replace or rebuild storm-damaged housing; $10,000-$50,000 in eligible reimbursement costs for permitted work already completed by the homeowner; or up to $150,000 in repairs that have not been covered under other programs. The program is for homeowners earning up to 120 percent of area median income ($110,100 annual household income for a two-person household), with priority given to those earning 80 percent or less of area median income ($73,400 annual household income for a two-person household).

The Rebuilding for Tomorrow program will remain open until all funding is obligated. In addition to funding for homeowner assistance, some of the grant money will go toward projects to repair damage the storms caused to roads, canals, culverts, pump stations, wastewater lift stations and other infrastructure, as well as to projects that will improve the area’s resilience for future storms.

About the Rebuilding for Tomorrow Program

Rebuilding for Tomorrow is a Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program administered by Hillsborough County and funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) that provides funding to help communities recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.