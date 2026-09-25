A new middle school under construction in Wimauma will bear the name of a longtime Hillsborough County Public Schools leader whose career spanned nearly four decades.

On September 1, the Hillsborough County School Board voted to name the new campus Kenneth R. Otero Middle School. Currently referred to as Middle School VV, the school’s name was selected following a community naming process that generated more than 1,100 recommendations for consideration.

Located on West Lake Drive in Wimauma, on the same property as Aquilla J. Morgan High School, the approximately $72 million middle school is scheduled to open in August 2027. The school will serve students in grades six through eight, with capacity for up to 1,600 students.

The new campus will provide students with a variety of academic and enrichment opportunities designed to complement the educational offerings at nearby Aquilla J. Morgan High School, which opened in 2025.

Planned programs include rigorous and accelerated coursework, opportunities to earn high school credits, career and technical education, industry certifications and extracurricular activities. Students will also have opportunities to participate in clubs and sports based on student interest.

Kenneth R. Otero Middle School will honor an educator and administrator who dedicated 38 years to Hillsborough County Public Schools, serving from 1975 to 2013. Otero began his career as a teacher at Plant High School in 1975 before becoming an assistant principal at the school. He later served as principal of Sligh Junior High School and Tampa Bay Technical High School.

In 1996, Otero transitioned into district leadership as general director. He subsequently served as assistant superintendent for administration and deputy superintendent.

Throughout his career, Otero helped support student success, strengthen school leadership and advance educational opportunities throughout the district.

“This new middle school represents our continued commitment to providing students with access to innovative learning environments in communities experiencing rapid growth,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “We look forward to opening the Kenneth R. Otero Middle School in 2027, which will honor an exceptional former leader whose contributions helped shape the success of our district and the students we serve.”

The school’s opening will expand educational opportunities for families in the rapidly growing South Hillsborough County community.