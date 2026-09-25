On September 11, the Lennard High School JROTC program hosted its 9/11 Cadet Memorial Walk, inviting the local community to remember the tragedy that befell the nation 25 years ago.

Gathering on the Lennard High School track, the event began with the national anthem and the presentation of the colors. The memorial walk commenced shortly thereafter at 8:46 a.m. sharp, a gesture to the hour at which Flight 11 struck the North Tower. Participants then walked 2.977 miles, a march to honor each life lost on 9/11.

Among those in attendance were the Lennard JROTC Cadet Corps, Fire Rescue 17, county sheriffs, SouthShore Chamber members, representatives from the Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW) and local news outlets, including Fox News 13 and Bay News 9. The event’s guest speaker was retired U.S. Army Col. Thomas Hanley.

Participating cadets were grateful for the opportunity to remember 9/11 alongside members of their JROTC and Ruskin communities.

“I was very excited because it definitely is a tragic event that needs to be covered,” said Peyton McGregor, a sophomore and a company commander. “So, the way that we handled it, I definitely thought that was done very well.”

Nathan Roberts, a junior and battalion adjutant, echoed McGregor’s enthusiasm, explaining, “I was very excited as it would allow me to … memorialize, I think. Just everyone who ha[d] fallen that day and to really just show them respect.”

Roberts and McGregor also explained how this memorial walk helped shape their understanding of 9/11.

“It really put into perspective for me, at least, how many people had fallen that day,” said Roberts. “As when I heard the number of people that died, it really made me understand why we were walking those 12 laps, we walked [those] … 2.977 miles.”

McGregor emphasized how the distance traveled by cadets was something that resonated with her, too.

“It definitely made me understand more, just walking,” said McGregor. “You think about it first and you’re like, we’re just going to do these 12 laps. And then as you’re walking, you’re thinking [about] how everything happened, how many families this affected and just friends. These are just ordinary people out there that lost their lives, as well as like the firefighters.”