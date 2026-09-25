Hillsborough College is inviting community members and business leaders to invest in the future of South Hillsborough County through its Harvesting the Future Campaign, a $5 million fundraising effort supporting the planned Pop and Glenn Dickman Family Workforce Education Building at the college’s SouthShore Campus.

“The SouthShore Campus sits on land the Dickman family farmed for generations before they gave it to Hillsborough College,” said Dr. Jennifer China, president of Hillsborough College’s SouthShore Campus. “They understood something that guides our work every day — you plant what you want to see grow. Today, we are planting careers, and the harvest is a workforce that will sustain South Hillsborough County for decades to come.”

The campaign will be highlighted at the Harvesting the Future Gala on Friday, October 23, at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Tampa Downtown, located at 211 N. Tampa St. in Tampa. Hosted by the Glenn and Danita Dickman family, the gala will include a performance by The Temptations Review featuring the Legacy of Dennis Edwards.

The planned Pop and Glenn Dickman Family Workforce Education Building will expand instructional capacity, provide modern learning spaces for workforce-focused programs and create additional opportunities for students to prepare for high-demand careers while supporting the region’s continued economic growth.

The need for expanded workforce education in South Hillsborough County continues to grow as the region experiences rapid population growth. Between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, the Ruskin, Apollo Beach and Wimauma areas added more than 26,000 residents, a combined increase of roughly 70 percent. That growth has increased demand for accessible education and workforce training while creating a greater need for skilled talent among local employers.

To learn more about the campaign, sponsorship opportunities or tickets, visit https://hcfgive.org/hcc-southshore-giving/. All gifts will be matched dollar for dollar up to $500,000.

Hillsborough College serves more than 47,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit https://hcfl.edu/.

Hillsborough College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. Hillsborough College also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of Hillsborough College may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097; by calling 404-679-4500; or by using information available on SACSCOC’s website (www.sacscoc.org).

Visit https://hcfl.edu/accreditation for more information.