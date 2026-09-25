Come learn and be entertained. The 2026 Center 4Life Learning Fall Semester begins the week of October 5. The classes are open to all adults in the community and are held on the campus of The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC), located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.

The classes provide intellectual stimulation and fellowship with a wide variety of subjects. Class descriptions, instructor bios, class dates and times are listed on the Center 4Life Learning website, www.lovethelight.com/4lifelearning.

On Thursday, September 24, Center 4Life Learning with the Pelican Players Community Theater will host registration day and a comedy production, Love… Or Best Offer, in SCCUMC’s Life Enrichment Center. Fall class registration will held from 1-3:30 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. There will be two shows, one at 1:30 p.m. and the other at 6:30 p.m., for $20.

Fall courses include:

Art: ‘Beginning Paper Quilling,’ ‘Adventure in Crafting,’ ‘Make Your Mark – Doodling’ and ‘Modern Dot Art.’

Discussion: ‘Chautauqua XIII’ and ‘Artificial Intelligence – Revisited.’

Finance: ‘Investment, Estate and Tax Planning’ and ‘What Would Happen If You Got Hit by a Bus?’

Health: ‘ End-of-life Planning for You and Your Family,’ ‘Enriching Relationships Through Self-discovery’ and ‘Plant-powered Living: A Holistic Approach to Vibrant Health.’

Living: ‘A Holistic Approach to Vibrant Health’ and ‘Therapeutic Writing Can Enhance 12-step Recovery.’

History: ‘The Amazing Adames’ and ‘High-altitude Reconnaissance During the Cold War.’

Language: ‘Sign Language’ and ‘Beginners Conversational Spanish Level II & Level III.’

Live Theater: Fun With Improv.

Technology: ‘Smartphone Pictures – How To Take, Store and Share’ and ‘Streaming Movies, TV & Music.’

Center 4Life Learning also has day trips. To learn more or register for classes, the show or trips, go to www.lovethelight.com/4lifelearning or visit the Center 4Life Learning office. The Center 4Life Learning office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Credit card, check and cash are accepted in the center office. Sign up today. For more information, call 813-634- 8607 or email center4life@sccumc.com.