On a quiet stretch of Balm Riverview Road, a local nonprofit is helping residents regain independence and reconnect with their communities, one adaptive bicycle at a time.

The Mobility Blessing Initiative (MBI), founded by U.S. Army veteran and longtime community leader Rande Harris, provides new adaptive electric bicycles and tricycles to individuals who need safe, comfortable transportation.

Serving residents across Hillsborough and Polk counties, the organization focuses on seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities and families facing financial challenges.

“Mobility is dignity,” Harris said. “When someone receives adaptive transportation, they’re receiving the freedom to participate in life again.”

Harris founded MBI after witnessing how limited transportation options can affect people’s ability to work, attend medical appointments, participate in worship and enjoy everyday activities.

His background includes six years in Army logistics, 26 years in retail leadership and more than a decade ministering inside Polk County Correctional. Through those experiences, he saw individuals struggling to access resources and regain independence.

Insurance rarely covers adaptive transportation, and specialized equipment can be financially out of reach for many families.

“I kept meeting people who weren’t asking for luxury,” Harris said. “They were asking for the ability to move.”

The initiative’s impact can be seen in the lives of its recipients. A Riverview soldier recovering from a lengthy illness received an adaptive e-trike that helped him return to neighborhood outings and church gatherings.

A disabled Brandon veteran received an e-bike that made traveling to appointments and reconnecting with the community easier. In Tampa, a single mother caring for a child with mobility limitations found relief through adaptive transportation.

MBI has also supported returning citizens through Harris’s volunteer ministry, helping them access transportation as they rebuild their lives after release.

The organization relies on volunteers, churches, civic groups and families to identify individuals in need, coordinate deliveries and support outreach efforts.

MBI is working to expand partnerships with senior centers, hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, faith-based organizations and veteran support networks. It is also pursuing grant funding to increase its inventory and improve delivery logistics.

Harris hopes to establish MBI as a regional resource for adaptive transportation, connecting more people with practical mobility solutions.

“Freedom of movement is a gift,” he said. “And we’re here to make sure everyone has access to it.”

For more information or to get involved, visit the charity website at www.mobilityblessinginitiative.com.