The Mosaic Company and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently celebrated the extension of their partnership during a ceremonial event at Raymond James Stadium. The Tackling Hunger fueled by Mosaic partnership enables Feeding Tampa Bay, a member of the Feeding America network, to build and operate school pantries in communities with the greatest need.

“Mosaic has been an outstanding partner for the past five years, helping us turn a shared commitment into real impact across the Tampa Bay community,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers chief commercial officer Atul Khosla. “Through Tackling Hunger fueled by Mosaic, we have surpassed expectations, delivered meaningful support to families in need and built powerful momentum in the fight against food insecurity. We are excited to keep pushing that work forward together.”

Since joining forces in 2021, the Buccaneers and The Mosaic Company have provided more than 780,000 meals and supported over 5,500 families through donations and access to food pantries. Through the partnership, both organizations will continue to combat food insecurity in Tampa Bay, supporting school pantry locations at Robinson, Lamb, Broward and Pinecrest elementary schools.

The extension will also support the continuation of the game day Tackling Hunger fueled by Mosaic program, helping address food insecurity throughout the Buccaneers regular season. Additional funding will allow participating pantries to expand their reach through cooking classes and nutrition education programs.

Since 2021, the program has raised over $500,000 to address food insecurity in the community. A recent event featured a $50,000 check presentation to the Hillsborough Education Foundation, with funds designated for school pantry locations opened through the organizations’ partnership. The foundation will distribute $10,000 to each school food pantry at Robinson, Lamb, Broward and Pinecrest elementary schools, with Robinson also supporting students and families at Turkey Creek Middle School. The remaining $10,000 will support the foundation’s mission of providing high-quality educational opportunities for students across Hillsborough County.

“Through our partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Feeding Tampa Bay, we’ve helped expand access to nutritious food for thousands of local families. Providing reliable access to healthy meals is something we care deeply about because it aligns closely to our mission — to help the world grow the food it needs,” said Bruce Bodine, president and CEO of the Mosaic Company. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together over the past five years, and we’re excited to extend this partnership in the fight against hunger across Tampa Bay.”