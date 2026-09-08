Stories of courage, service and sacrifice took center stage as the Tampa Bay Area Chiefs of Police Foundation hosted its 11th annual gala recently at Opal Sol Resort in Clearwater.

Presented by the Pepin Family Foundation, the event was open to the public for the first time, bringing together law enforcement officials, business leaders, families and community supporters to recognize individuals making a difference across the Tampa Bay area.

The evening’s highest honor, the Lifetime Achievement Award, was presented to U.S. Senator Ashley Moody for her decades of advocacy on behalf of law enforcement and public safety.





“As a former prosecutor and the wife of a law enforcement officer, I have seen firsthand the sacrifices these men and women, and their families, make each and every day for our communities,” Moody said.

Moody’s career includes serving as a federal prosecutor, circuit court judge and Florida attorney general before being elected to the U.S. Senate. Her husband, Justin Moody, is an assistant chief with the Plant City Police Department. Five law enforcement honorees also were recognized for exceptional service.

Detective Aaron Smith of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Digital Forensics Unit was named Deputy of the Year for his work assisting complex criminal investigations and identifying victims of child exploitation.





Clearwater Police Officer Andrew Billups received Officer of the Year honors after two separate rescues. He helped save a missing 8-year-old autistic girl who was in danger near the Gulf and later helped bring a woman in crisis to safety from the Memorial Causeway Bridge.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Agent Aby George was named Agent of the Year for leading an investigation into an international child exploitation operation that resulted in arrests and the identification of approximately 50 child victims.

Master Patrol Officer Chrisie Lopez of the St. Petersburg Police Department received the Unsung Hero Award for more than a decade of crisis negotiation work, helping safely resolve high-risk situations.





The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Strategic Gun Intelligence Unit was named Task Force of the Year for its efforts to combat gun violence. Since launching in 2025, the unit has arrested more than 100 violent offenders and seized 132 illegal firearms.

Business leader Fotini Allteni Kokeri was recognized as Business Partner of the Year for her longtime support of law enforcement training, officer development and specialized equipment.

Since 2020, the foundation has invested more than $750,000 in professional development and educational and police academy scholarships. The Pepin Family Foundation also donated $250,000 this year.

“This gala is about more than awards — it’s about telling the stories of the people behind the badge,” said Greg Mertz, foundation president.