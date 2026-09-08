A major water infrastructure project in Gibsonton is receiving national recognition for strengthening the region’s water supply while addressing the environmental and operational challenges of working along Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Water Desalination Intake Pump Station – Phase II has been named a 2026 National Design-Build Project/Team Award Merit winner by the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA). The project was one of 32 projects recognized nationwide across 10 categories.

Located at one of Tampa Bay’s only desalination facilities, the project was designed to help meet rising water demand and improve the facility’s ability to withstand coastal flooding and extreme weather.

The new intake pump station can supply up to 50 million gallons of seawater per day to the existing desalination facility. Critical electrical systems were also elevated above the floodplain to provide additional protection against sea level rise and severe weather.

The project presented significant challenges because construction took place inside an active Tampa Electric Company power plant that was undergoing its own construction work. The team also had to work around existing utilities and remain mindful of a nearby public manatee viewing area and the surrounding marine environment.

Early collaboration was key to completing the project successfully. Tampa Bay Water, the design-build team, TECO operations staff and TECO’s contractor worked together through frequent coordination meetings and real-time communication. The approach allowed the teams to address issues quickly, including previously unknown utilities discovered during construction.

The project was completed in just 18 months, remained on budget and recorded zero safety incidents.

Environmental protection was also an important component. Construction included strict controls and monitoring designed to protect the surrounding marine habitat. The project team also partnered with Clams for Clean Water, a nonprofit organization, to design and construct clam habitats intended to further improve water quality.

The $21.05 million project was led by Tampa Bay Water, with Black & Veatch Corp. serving as owner advisor and Archer Western Construction LLC serving as design-builder and general contractor. Wade Trim Inc. provided engineering services.

DBIA Executive Director and CEO Lisa Washington said the national award winners demonstrate what can be accomplished when expertise, innovation and a shared commitment to excellence come together.

The Merit Award winners will be recognized at DBIA’s 2026 Design-Build Conference & Expo in Cleveland on Thursday, November 5, where additional national honors will be announced.