Nonprofit Quest Inc. is accepting applications for Employment Services, which assists companies facing staffing shortages in the Tampa area by connecting them to job seekers with developmental disabilities.

Through the program, Quest introduces businesses to prescreened individuals who can fill workforce gaps for up to eight weeks, during which the nonprofit covers payroll costs, liability and workers’ compensation. Businesses are provided with a career coach and employment specialist for additional support and have the option to permanently hire participants after the program cycle.

Since Employment Services launched in the Tampa region in January, Quest has worked with multiple organizations — including retirement community Colliers at St. Pete and retailers PGA Superstore and Burlington — to provide meaningful job opportunities to more than 40 people. The assistance meets a major need, with 81 percent of those with developmental disabilities being unemployed.

“At Quest, we know that professional development is a foundational step in the journey to independence,” said John R. Gill, president and CEO at Quest. “Every new business partner opens a door to financial stability and personal fulfillment for people with developmental disabilities — helping them live a full life.”

Employment Services supports companies of any size and across all industries. For more information about how to apply, visit the website https://questinc.org/employment-services-for-business-partners/.

About Quest Inc.

For over 60 years, Quest Inc. has transformed the lives of thousands of adults and children with developmental disabilities through a range of services proven to increase capabilities and quality of life. From the humble beginnings of a single location serving eight individuals to currently over 20 locations, serving over 800 individuals each day in Orlando and Tampa, Quest continues to help those with developmental disabilities experience a full life.