Heroes come in all shapes and sizes — and this fall, the heroes are musicians.

The Eastern Hillsborough Community Band will bring an exciting evening of music, adventure and some of the world’s most iconic heroes to the Tampa Bay area with its Superhero-Themed Fall Concert, featuring two performances in Brandon.

Audiences can expect an entertaining program filled with music inspired by legendary heroes, beloved films and epic adventures. Featured selections include Superman, Spider-Man, Captain America, The Incredibles, The Lord of the Rings and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

For Kayla Vincent, an alto saxophone player in her second season with the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band, the concert is especially meaningful.

“This is my second season with the band, and it has been a dream to play music featured in two of Disney’s most iconic films, Fantasia and The Incredibles,” Vincent said.

The fall concert comes after an extraordinary summer for the band. Members recently traveled to Normandy, France, after the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band was selected to perform during D-Day commemorations. The opportunity was a significant milestone for the ensemble and a tremendous honor for its members.

Today, the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band has 101 members, ranging from amateur musicians to seasoned professionals, all united by a shared love of music. The band was also recently nominated for Creative Loafing’s Best of the Bay 2026 for Best Jazz Band, recognizing its contribution to the Tampa Bay music community.

The band is dedicated to fostering a love of music, improving musicianship and enlightening, entertaining and inspiring audiences throughout the region. It also provides musicians with an opportunity to build friendships and camaraderie through their shared passion for performing.

From superheroes and comic-book legends to Disney classics and epic fantasy, the Superhero-Themed Fall Concert promises an evening of music and adventure for audiences of all ages.

The band will perform on Thursday, October 8, at 7 p.m. at Generations Church, located at 2602 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon, and on Friday, October 9, at 7 p.m. at Bay Life Church, located at 1017 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. For more on upcoming concerts and membership, visit www.ehcb.org.