Something remarkable happens when a young child sounds out a word on a page for the very first time. In that moment, letters become language, and language becomes understanding. It’s one of the most important milestones in a child’s education, and it’s why we’re taking a different approach in our kindergarten through second grade classrooms.

This year, we’re leading the way in reducing screen time in our kindergarten through second grade classrooms, and we’re doing it for one clear reason: to help our youngest learners become stronger, faster, more confident readers.

We know that learning to read happens best through human connection. It happens when a teacher sits beside a student and helps them work through a challenging word. It happens during a read-aloud, a small-group lesson or a conversation about a story. Technology can be a useful tool, but it can’t replace the value of a great teacher who recognizes exactly where a student needs support and provides it at that moment.

That’s why our approach is so intentional. We’re not eliminating technology. We’re making sure it serves a purpose. We’re creating more opportunities for students to learn with books in their hands, engage in face-to-face phonics instruction, participate in small-group instruction and build foundational literacy skills through meaningful practice. When technology adds value, we’ll use it. When it doesn’t, we’ll prioritize what works best for children.

We’re already seeing encouraging results. Teachers tell us students are more engaged, focused, and productive during reading instruction. Those early literacy skills matter because they build on one another year after year. When students become strong readers in the early grades, they’re better prepared for success across every subject and throughout their educational journey.

As the nation’s seventh-largest school district, we’re proud to lead in a way that puts children’s development first. Every decision we make begins with a simple question: What is best for students? In this case, the answer is clear.

And to our families, thank you for being our partners in this work. Tonight, take a few minutes to read with your child. Talk about the story. Ask questions. Celebrate each new word and every bit of progress. Those moments matter more than you may realize.