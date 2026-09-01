Align Right Realty Rebrands To Elevated Realty – Raising The Standard

Effective immediately, Align Right Realty brokerage proudly announces its rebrand to Elevated Realty – Raising the Standard. While its name is changing, the foundation of the company remains the same. Elevated Realty continues under the ownership and leadership of broker/owner Lisa Tackus, with the same trusted leadership and committed agents, unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to serving customers and the Tampa Bay community. The rebrand reflects the company’s continued growth and long-term vision while honoring the relationships built over the past seven years as a brokerage and more than 21 years of real estate experience.

For more information, visit www.elevatedrealtyfl.com or contact Elevated Realty at 813-563-5995.

JF Kicks Hosts Chamber Of Commerce Networking Group

Every Friday at noon, JF Kicks brings Brandon and Riverview Chamber of commerce members together for meaningful networking, lead-generating activities, engaging conversations, and plenty of opportunities to grow your business in a fun, supportive environment. Whether you’re a brand-new member or you’ve been with the Chamber for years, there’s always room for another connection—and that connection could be the one that opens your next door.

Bring your business cards, your smile, and a willingness to connect. We can’t wait to meet you, learn about your business, and help you make valuable Chamber connections.

JF Kicks is located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Visit its website at https://jfkicksrestaurant.com/ for more information.

Retire With Confidence

Learn how to maximize your retirement with tax-efficient strategies at the Payant Wealth weekly seminar. The seminar is held every Tuesday at 10 a.m. and covers a variety of strategies, including how Roth conversions and tax-efficient investing may help reduce taxes over time, creating a sustainable retirement cash flow plan and what the number one threat to retirement security is and an approach to help address it.

The seminar is held at the Payant Financial Center, located at 1653 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center. Please call 813-633-7333 to reserve your spot, as seating is limited.





Fitness Forge Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

Fitness Forge is a local gym which offers semiprivate personal training that conducts customized workouts for each individual’s goals and expectations. Local owners Brett Daven and Taylor Green have created a fun yet productive community that strives for success both externally and internally.

Fitness Forge celebrated joining the Valrico/ FishHawk Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting at the gym, which is located at 13456 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit its website at www.fitnessforge2025.com or call 813-654-1313 for more information.

School of Rock Valrico Now Open

Angela and Dave Ward are the owners of the new School of Rock Valrico, which offers music lessons and group rehearsals for all skill levels, with classes starting as early as age 4 up to adults.

For those interested in browsing classes or programs at the new location, check out www.schoolofrock.com for more information.