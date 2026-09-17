School of Rock Valrico Now Open

Angela and Dave Ward are the owners of the new School of Rock Valrico, which offers music lessons and group rehearsals for all skill levels, with classes starting as early as age 4 up to adults.

For those interested in browsing classes or programs at the new location, check out www.schoolofrock.com for more information.

ECHO Named Gold Winner For Non-Profit Organization

ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization) is proud to announce that it has been named a Gold Winner for Non-Profit Organization in the 2026 Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best awards.

This recognition celebrates organizations throughout the Tampa Bay area that stand out for their service, impact and commitment to the communities they serve. Being selected as a Gold Winner is a tremendous honor for ECHO and reflects the dedication of its staff, volunteers, donors and community partners.

“This recognition is a reflection of our entire ECHO family,” said Iris S. Thurman, CEO of ECHO. “Our staff, volunteers, donors and community partners make it possible for us to continue showing up for our neighbors. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supports our mission and helped make this recognition possible.”





Fitness Forge Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

Fitness Forge is a local gym which offers semiprivate personal training that conducts customized workouts for each individual’s goals and expectations. Local owners Brett Daven and Taylor Green have created a fun yet productive community that strives for success both externally and internally.

Fitness Forge celebrated joining the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting at the gym, which is located at 13456 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Visit its website at www.fitnessforge2025.com or call 813-654-1313 for more information.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios Relocates To New Location

Fred Astaire Dance Studios – Brandon has relocated to a new, beautiful location at 1072 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, in the same plaza. Enjoy a new dance floor and the same fun atmosphere everyone knows and loves. Come celebrate almost 16 years of sharing the joy of dance with Brandon and the surrounding communities with a special open house event featuring Tony Dovolani from Dancing with the Stars. There will be food and drinks, free group classes, professional performances and lots of social dancing. Life is better when you dance at Fred Astaire Dance Studios!

Visit its website at www.fredastaire.com/brandon to find out more about the dance classes offered.