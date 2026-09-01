Many of us are thrilled that the rainy season is here. We can capitalize on our upcoming moisture by planting perennials that like wet feet. A few of my favorites include swamp hibiscus, muhly grass, swamp sunflower, Fakahatchee grass and lemongrass. These plants thrive in low areas of your landscape that retain water.

Swamp hibiscus (scarlet rosemallow, Hibiscus coccineus), native to Florida and the Southeastern U.S., produces amazingly beautiful red flowers. We have this plant on the bank of our lower pond in the Bette S. Walker Discovery Garden, located at 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner in the courtyard of the Extension office. This plant can reach a height of 15 feet.

Muhly grass (Muhlenbergia capillaris), a native plant, reaches a height of 3-5 feet and a spread of 2-3 feet. It prefers full sun and can tolerate extreme drought and flooding. Muhly grass has narrow foliage and produces pink fall flowers. This grass can be used as a border, accent, in mass plantings and as cut flowers.

Swamp sunflower (Helianthus debilis), another native, reaches a height and spread of 2-4 feet. It is fast-growing, prefers full sun and attracts butterflies and birds. It is a perennial that produces yellow/brown fall flowers. Plant it in mass for a large pop of color and interest.

Fakahatchee grass (Tripsacum dactyloides) forms large clumps and is almost maintenance-free. Its foliage is 4-6 feet tall and wide. The leaf edges are sharp. This grass is a larval plant food for the byssus skipper butterfly. It can be used to stabilize slopes and banks.

Lemongrass is an herbaceous perennial from India that is edible and adds an appealing lemony fragrance to your garden. Plant it in full or partial sun. It can grow to 6 feet tall and 4 feet wide. You can use lemongrass in Thai-style soups and curries.

Stop by our office during the week to get gardening ideas from the Bette S. Walker Discovery Garden and our perennial garden. Check our website, https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/hillsborough/, for scheduled events at Hillsborough County Extension. We hope to see you at a workshop soon.

Contact: labarber@ufl.edu.