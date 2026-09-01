What happens when God’s answer to our prayer is “no”?

What if the solution we pray for seems sensible, biblically sound and custom-tailored to our needs but is bypassed for a different ending that isn’t terribly happy?

In our world, sometimes people suffer … physical pain, financial ruin, emotional turmoil. And we beg our heavenly Father for the bleeding to stop. We’re disappointed that He didn’t take care of us the way we think He should.

I’ve recently been there, pleading with Yahweh for peace about a years-long battle. When the dust finally settled, it didn’t end at all the way I’d hoped. Yet my primary prayer during those trying years was, “Lord, redeem this ugly situation for your glory.”

I truly believe He’s doing that. The redeeming part just isn’t obvious.

So, I turned to my Bible to see how early Christians remained faithful through disappointment: Daniel, Hannah, David, among others. Many suffered and lived — or died — with disappointment in the outcomes. Sometimes the problems were resolved with a happy ending (in their eyes) and sometimes not.

It’s one of the mysteries of faith that we must accept. Not necessarily like but accept.

We have no guarantee of happy endings to the myriads of problems we encounter during our earth days. God’s will may not include the outcome we hoped for, but if we turn the problem over to Him, we trust that the outcome is what He has chosen. Even if His reasons are … secret.

“The secret things belong to the Lord our God,” (Deuteronomy 29:29 NASB).

Yes, the secret, hidden things (in our perspective) belong to Him. He sees them. He controls them.

And there’s solace in that. We rejoice in wonderful outcomes when they happen, but we don’t exist just for happy endings. We exist to become more like our heavenly Father and to serve Him. Whatever the outcome.

Although His reasoning for “no” may be hidden, because He is large and in charge, the outcome that He orchestrates is indeed His will. And isn’t that the place we most want to be — in the center of His will? Wherever He chooses for that to be.