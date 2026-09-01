Country music superstar Thomas Rhett will headline the 15th annual Tampa Pig Jig on Saturday, October 17, at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, bringing one of Tampa Bay’s largest philanthropic festivals back to the waterfront for a milestone celebration.

The 2026 lineup also includes Grammy-nominated trio Midland, country singer-songwriter Kameron Marlowe, Florida favorites Sister Hazel and rising country artist Cassidy Daniels. The event, presented by RIPA, Valley Bank and The Baldwin Group, will feature live music, food, games and family-friendly entertainment while raising money for families facing serious medical challenges.

What began 15 years ago as a backyard barbecue for a friend battling a rare kidney disease has grown into a major charitable event. The Tampa Pig Jig has raised more than $15 million as NephCure’s largest annual fundraiser and has helped advance more than 60 clinical trials focused on rare, protein-spilling kidney diseases, including FSGS and nephrotic syndrome.

The event is hosted by the HopeWill Foundation, which has expanded the Pig Jig’s reach to include local nonprofit organizations supporting individuals and families navigating life-changing medical diagnoses.

Rhett brings a decade-plus of country hits to the Pig Jig stage. The Diamond-certified artist has earned 25 No. 1 hits, more than 16 billion global streams, eight ACM Awards, two CMA Awards and five Grammy nominations. His latest album, ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe), features 25 tracks and collaborations with artists including Blake Shelton and Teddy Swims.

Midland will bring its signature throwback country sound, known through songs such as “Drinkin’ Problem,” while Marlowe will showcase music from his rapidly growing career and more than 1.2 billion global streams.

Sister Hazel, the Gainesville-based band behind “All for You,” will add its high-energy performance to the lineup. Daniels, a finalist on the CBS/Paramount series The Road, rounds out the performers.

Tickets are on sale now through TIXR. New this year, GA+ tickets include expedited entry, a dedicated viewing area and three beverages. Limited Milestone Supply Lounge tickets include unlimited barbecue, complimentary drinks, private restrooms, shaded seating and front-stage views.

Children 10 and younger are admitted for free with an accompanying adult.

For tickets, sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and additional information, visit https://tampapigjig.com/.