High 5 Inc. is embracing a new chapter for its Aquatics program and is excited to introduce its new team members to the organization. Danielle Reich, director of Aquatics, and Jonathan McIntosh, head coach of Blue Wave Swim Team, are both eager to be a part of an organization that values community and water safety.

Reich’s love for swimming developed at the age of 13. She began swimming at her local YMCA and eventually swam competitively for Durant High School. A few years after graduating, she worked at Watermelon Swim, where her passion for teaching swimmers grew.

“One of the most important parts of being involved in Aquatics for me is knowing that what we do can have a real impact on a swimmer’s confidence, independence and safety in and around the water. Water safety is my number one priority for every swimmer, regardless of their age or ability,” said Reich.

Now, as the director of Aquatics, Reich is especially passionate about expanding High 5’s adaptive Aquatics opportunities for both children and adults with special abilities. As a parent of a child with special abilities, it is important to her to develop a program to teach foundational water-safety and swimming skills tailored to each individual’s needs.

“I want to continue building on the strong foundation that High 5 already has while creating clear opportunities for swimmers of all ages and abilities to learn, progress, stay involved and develop a lifelong relationship with the water. Most importantly, I want water safety to remain at the heart of everything we do,” said Reich.

McIntosh has over two decades of experience in the sport of swimming. He started the sport when he was just 4 years old, has competed at high levels and ultimately became a collegiate swimmer at Notre Dame College.

During his collegiate career, he served as a three-time team captain and led his team to three Mountain East Conference Championships while setting numerous individual and relay school records.

As a coach, McIntosh believes that success is measured by more than times and medals. His mission is to continue building an environment known for exceptional coaching, athlete development and a strong sense of community in which every athlete is excited to be a part of.

“My vision is to build more than successful swimmers; it is to develop disciplined, resilient young people who understand that excellence is earned through consistency, accountability and service to something greater than themselves. If we create a culture where athletes are challenged, supported and taught why the work matters, the results in the pool will follow, and those lessons will remain long after they leave it,” said McIntosh.