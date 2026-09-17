By Dale Bliss

Caring for a loved one with dementia can be challenging, emotional and exhausting. Recognizing the need to support both individuals experiencing memory loss and the caregivers who care for them, St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Brandon offers Vitality Respite Center.

Vitality Respite provides a safe, loving environment where adults with mild to moderate memory loss can socialize, participate in activities and enjoy time with others while their caregivers receive a much-needed break.

The ministry began at St. Andrew’s on September 24, 2024, and is led by Program Director Teresa Hartney, who understands the demands of caregiving firsthand. Hartney cared for her husband, mother and mother-in-law and said her personal experience inspired her commitment to the program.

“That’s why I do this,” Hartney said. “This is designed for caregivers to give them a break.”

Vitality Respite is offered on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and provides guests with social activities, brain-stimulating games, music, art and a wholesome lunch. The goal is to nurture a sense of worth and dignity while helping guests remain socially connected and engaged.

“We are in our third year and are blessed to have wonderful volunteers to carry out this endeavor,” Hartney said.

Volunteers from both the church and the surrounding community help operate the program. Training is provided for those interested in volunteering.

The program follows the national Respite for All model, which brings volunteers together to create welcoming weekday programs for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias while providing caregivers with time to shop, run errands, meet a friend or simply rest.

In addition to respite services, St. Andrew’s is beginning a Caregivers Support Group on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m., which began on September 1. Meetings will be held in the church library, Disciples’ Hall, Room 422, with a virtual meeting option available.

“Caring for a loved one with cognitive impairment can feel overwhelming, but you don’t have to walk the journey alone,” organizers said.

Vitality Respite Center is a ministry of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church made possible through a grant from the Brookdale Foundation.

For more information about Vitality Respite, contact Hartney at 813-689-6849, Ext. 5, or email vitality@saumc.net. The church is located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon.