Becoming a finalist in Season 20 of NBC’s The Voice in 2021 put Kenzie Wheeler on the map as an up-and-coming American country music singer/ songwriter. Wheeler calls Dover his home, but he is now most well-known for his country music roots, heartfelt performances and stage presence. He will be traveling across the state to visit Dignity Ranch, the new 30-acre property located at 801 154th Ave. in Vero Beach, to perform in an acoustic concert during a special event presented by The Source on Saturday, November 7. On that date, The Source plans to open the Dignity Ranch gates for the first time to the community at large to attend ‘Hidden Faces, 2026, From Homeless to Home,’ from 4-8 p.m.

The day begins with a tour of Dignity Ranch and a sampling of award-winning food from 4:00-5:15 p.m. and ends with a moving program from 6:30-8 p.m. under a giant tent. However, in between those hours, there will be activities happening throughout the campus for children and adults and professionally produced videos that will enlighten and educate all the visitors on what The Source is doing to eradicate homelessness in Indian River County, along with more unexpected experiences.



The concert will be held from 5:15-6:15 p.m., just prior to the program, when Wheeler will play favorites from his album and singles as well as perform his newest single, “B.O.A.T.,” released in July, and a soon-to-be released single that will be heard for the first time in public right in Vero Beach. He will also be on hand before the concert begins with his merchandise for purchase and autographs to sign.

Prior to his second-place finish on The Voice, Wheeler had already built an impressive resume, opening for country legends and rising stars, such as Charlie Daniels, Michael Ray and Craig Campbell.

Since The Voice, Wheeler has continued to reach new heights, including opening for Luke Bryan — an experience he considers one of the highlights of his career. He recently signed with Ruffnation/WAX Records and is actively writing and recording new music while continuing to bring his high-energy country show to venues, festivals and private events across the country.

Wheeler’s performance history includes appearances at renowned venues, such as Ole Red, House of Blues, The Hard Rock and The Dallas Bull, along with headlining the Florida Strawberry Festival. With a growing catalog of original music, a powerful live presence and a proven track record of connecting with audiences.

Tickets are $25 per person (children are free). For tickets and to find the directions to Dignity Ranch and ongoing updates with exciting event details, visit www.iamthesource.org/hiddenfaces. Contact Jonathan Orozco at 772-564-0202 or by emailing him at jonathan.orozco@iamthesource.org. For more information, contact Beverly Paris of Paris Productions for The Source at parisproductionsvero@gmail.com or 772-563-8395.