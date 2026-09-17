The region’s most popular shopping event grows again as it becomes one of your timeless traditions: Vintage Market Days® of Greater Tampa returns from Friday through Sunday, October 16-18, at the Florida Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds’ Grimes Building and Astin Pavilion, located at 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City.

Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. Vintage Market Days events are so much more than a flea market. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in creative venues.

Expanding this fall to a third building, this is the ultimate vintage shopping party — with clothing, home decor and furniture. Plus, it is packed with original art, repurposed treasures and handcrafted jewelry. You’ll find everything you need if you’re celebrating spooky season or getting ahead of the most wonderful time of the year from more than 100 vendors, all set to a live DJ soundtrack.

Enjoy food trucks with special treats and multiple photo ops as you shop. And snag a selfie at one of the photo walls for free reentry all weekend. Plus, some lucky shoppers will get swag bags each day.

Vintage Market Days doesn’t just bring families and friends together for a weekend of fun experiences. This fall, it again supports the First United Methodist Youth Ministry through its bag check and porter service tips and close parking lot donations. Bring your besties, shop local and discover unique finds you won’t see anywhere else.

The Vintage Market Days’ hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (or 9:30 a.m. with prepurchased tickets) on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. (or 10:30 a.m. with prepurchased tickets) on Sunday.

Tickets are available for half price online for a limited time, or $12 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free. For tickets and more information, visit www.vintagemarketdays.com/market/metro-tampa/.

About Vintage Market Days

Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage and vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market, featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home decor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more.

The market is a three-day event held two times a year in various communities throughout the United States. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in different venues throughout the country.