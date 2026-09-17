Impact Teen Huddles

The Impact Program is now offering Teen Huddles, a faith-based small group ‘huddle’ intended to help students understand God’s word, ask honest questions and learn how to apply biblical truths to real-life situations.

Students in sixth through 12th grade meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at 3115 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Runway For a Reason

Women of Hope at New Hope Church will host Runway for a Reason, a fashion show and luncheon benefiting ECHO, on Saturday, October 10, at 11:30 a.m. The event will take place in the New Hope Church Social Hall, located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. The afternoon will bring together fashion, fellowship and giving back while supporting ECHO’s mission to provide emergency food, clothing and life-stabilizing resources to neighbors in need.

Guests will enjoy a luncheon and a fashion show featuring stylish looks from ECHO Thrift, showcasing clothing and accessories for all seasons. The event will also feature an ECHO Thrift Pop-Up Mini Store, giving guests an opportunity to shop while supporting ECHO.

Guests are asked to RSVP by Monday, October 5. Registration is available online at https://findnewhope.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/704/responses/new.

Human Trafficking Town Hall

The Hillsborough County Commission on Human Trafficking is presenting a town hall on Human Trafficking on Tuesday, September 22, from 5-7 p.m. at the Children’s Board, located at 1002 E. Palm Ave. in Tampa. Hear from survivor leaders, law enforcement, prosecutors and community partners and learn about how trafficking happens, the tactics used, warning signs, resources and how you can take action.

Together, we can expose the truth and protect our community. Register today at www.eventbrite.com/e/1999398420498.

Gowns For Girls Pop-up Boutique

Gowns for Girls, a nonprofit which provides homecoming and prom dresses to high school girls for their high school dances, is hosting a homecoming pop-up boutique. The event will be held at King High School, located at 6815 N. 56th St. in Tampa, on Saturday, September 19 and 26 and Saturday, October 3 and 17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. High school students from across Hillsborough County can shop for free with their ID to find that perfect dress.

To find out more about Gowns for Girls visit its website at www.gownsforgirls.org.