Zack Hoening has loved drumming his entire life. He was part of the Newsome High School Marching Band and then became a part of the UCF Marching Band when he was in college. He has competed in numerous drumming competitions all across the state as well.

“I started my drumming journey in middle school through electives,” Hoening said. “This led me to falling in love with drumming and to doing marching band in high school and other band activities outside of school.”

He knew he wanted to keep drumming, even when he was told to have a backup plan.

“Drumming was the only thing I felt passionate about, and I knew I wanted to pursue it as a career,” Hoening said. “I got my bachelor’s degree in music and, since I was already in Orlando, started trying out for an open call for drummer or percussionist at the local theme parks.”

Hoening is currently a percussionist for a variety of theme parks including SeaWorlds’ new Halloween-themed show, Monster Stomp. The show takes place in the misty corners of Victorian-era London, where a fiend known only as Jack the Ripper walks the streets. Guests watch him take the stage in a way they’ve never seen before in this modern rock and rhythm spectacular. Guests will have to hold onto their seats as electrifying percussion, dancing and singing combine for a show that’s as darkly entertaining as it is exhilarating.

“For this show, I’ll actually be drumming on a coffin with knives,” Hoening said. “We are still in the rehearsal stage of this show, but it’s really interesting, and I can’t wait to get out on stage and perform.”

Hoening is extremely happy that he followed his heart and kept on drumming, even when the path was uncertain. He said every rehearsal, audition and performance has helped remind him why he fell in love with percussion in the first place.

“From the moment I started drumming, I knew this was what I was supposed to do with my life,” he said. “Being onstage and performing is the absolute best feeling in the world for me.”

For Hoening, the opportunity to perform in a high-energy show like Monster Stomp is more than just another job; it is a chance to share his passion with audiences and prove that dedication can turn a childhood interest into a career. He hopes his story encourages others to stay committed to what they love.

“Don’t ever give up on your dreams, and always follow your heart,” Hoening said.