Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center (PRC) has made major upgrades to its online kennel that thousands of people use each year when looking for a pet to adopt or foster.

The new online kennel gives residents a more colorful, engaging way to explore the pets looking for homes. Users can search and filter available pets, view more photos and learn additional details about each cat and dog to help find the right match. They can even look for lost pets that were taken to the shelter.

The new platform also provides a closer look at the work happening at PRC, including shelter statistics and reporting that give the community greater insight into the pets entering the shelter and the outcomes they receive.

Whether you’re looking for an energetic dog, a playful kitten, or a companion with a little more life experience, the online kennel makes it simple to start your search from home.

Residents interested in adopting are encouraged to explore the new online kennel, browse available pets and visit PRC at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa to meet their potential new best friend. The online kennel’s website is at https://app-test.hillsboroughcounty.org/adopt/. For more information about the Pet Resource Center, visit https://hcfl.gov/departments/pet-resources.

About Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is the county’s only open-admission animal shelter, providing care and refuge for thousands of lost, abandoned and surrendered pets each year. PRC is committed to promoting responsible pet ownership through adoptions, lost-and-found services, low-cost spay/neuter programs, vaccinations and microchipping. All adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis and must be completed in person at the shelter.

The center also partners with local rescues, fosters and volunteers to help pets find safe, loving homes. Through community outreach and lifesaving programs, PRC works to keep pets with their families whenever possible and reduce shelter intake. For more information, visit https:/hcfl.gov/pets.