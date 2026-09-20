Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is inviting families, staff, business leaders and community members to attend a series of town hall meetings to learn more about the Half-Penny Promise referendum that will appear on the November ballot.

The town halls are part of the district’s commitment to providing voters with information about the Half-Penny Promise, including projects completed through the current program, ongoing investments in school facilities and what reauthorization would mean for students and schools in the future.

“The Half-Penny Promise has supported major improvements in our schools, and these town halls will give residents a chance to learn more about the program, hear from district leaders and understand how funds have been invested over time,” said Superintendent Van Ayres.

In-Person Town Halls

Tuesday, September 22, from 6-7 p.m. at Newsome High School.

Tuesday, September 29, from 6-7 p.m. at Gaither High School.

Thursday, October 1, from 6-7 p.m. at Hillsborough High School.

Virtual Town Halls

Members of the district’s independent Citizen Oversight Committee will also participate in the meetings, sharing their perspective on accountability, transparency and how the Half-Penny Promise dollars have been monitored since the program began. The committee is made up of community leaders who review spending and ensure funds are spent as intended.

Since voters approved the Half-Penny Sales Tax in 2018, Hillsborough County Public Schools has invested more than $1.326 billion in school improvements, with more than $716 million awarded to local businesses. These investments have transformed learning environments across the district through critical upgrades such as air-conditioning replacements, roof renovations, enhanced safety and security measures and other essential infrastructure projects. Dedicated exclusively to capital improvements, the program operates with full transparency through independent oversight and regular public reporting, ensuring taxpayer dollars are invested responsibly and effectively in our schools.

To learn more about the Half Penny Promise, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/half-penny-sales-tax-referendum.