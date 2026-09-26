One of the things I love most about our SouthShore community is the diversity of the families who call it home. Among our neighbors are many children and adults with autism and other disabilities who want the same thing we all do, the opportunity to belong, participate and experience life alongside their peers.

For families like mine, inclusion means more than simply being invited. It means our loved ones are given a real opportunity to participate, learn, grow and be seen for what they can do.

My 21-year-old son, Avery, has had opportunities to play sports just like his older brothers. Not because everything came easily for him but because inclusive programs were available, and we took a chance and signed him up.

Sometimes, as parents, taking that chance can be scary. We wonder: Will they understand my child? Will he be accepted? Will she be able to participate? What if it doesn’t go perfectly?

But what if it does?

Every opportunity to participate can become an opportunity to build confidence, create friendships, discover a new interest or simply experience something every person deserves to experience.

And inclusion doesn’t only impact the individual or their family. It impacts the volunteers, coaches, businesses and community members who participate alongside them. These experiences help people move beyond simply being ‘aware’ of disabilities. They create understanding, acceptance and connection. They allow others to see the abilities and potential in individuals who may not always be given the opportunity to show them.

That is how we build a truly inclusive community, not by expecting everyone to be the same but by making room for our differences.

To families of children, teens and adults with disabilities, I encourage you to take the chance. Sign them up. Try the sport. Attend the community event. Join the social group. Give them the opportunity to experience something new.

They may surprise you.

And to our SouthShore community, keep creating those opportunities. You may never fully realize just how much they mean to families like mine.

Inclusion starts when someone is given a chance.