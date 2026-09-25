The 36th Annual Ruskin Seafood Festival is set to return to E.G. Simmons Park on Saturday and Sunday, November 14-15, bringing two days of food, family activities and live entertainment to the SouthShore community. Produced by the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, the popular waterfront event will once again offer free admission, along with free entry to the park thanks to local sponsorships.

“Admission to the Festival is free, and admission to E.G. Simmons Park has been covered by our generous sponsors, Advent Health and Elite Marine Dock & Seawall,” said Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bonnie Peacock.

This year’s event is made possible by many community sponsors, including Council Growers, Meals on Wheels, Sunset Grill, Coastal Mobile Lube and Tire, Christopher Ligori & Associates, Ruskin Fresh Market, Dream Vacations, Waterset, Beacon Animal Hospital, Friends of the Southshore Library, TECO, SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry, Suncoast Credit Union, T-Mobile, Bay Area Veterinary and more.

The festival is expected to welcome an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 visitors across the weekend. Crowds will find the festival expanded in size and offerings.

“This year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever,” said Peacock.

The festival will showcase 22 food trucks and booths serving fresh seafood and classic fair favorites. A ‘Party Barge’ bar and several smaller bars will be located throughout the grounds. Live music will fill two stages both days, including steel drums, reggae, country and local performers.

Saturday’s lineup includes opening ceremonies followed by J Lowery Steel Drums, Josh Bidwell, Randy McNeeley and Iruption Reggae. Sunday will feature a Sea Glass Church service along with return performances by J Lowery, Emma Christine, Bidwell and McNeeley.

Two special areas will be available for visitors needing breaks or accommodations. The Sensory Zone will provide quiet spaces overseen by the festival’s Special Needs Committee.

“Last year’s Sensory Tent is this year’s Sensory Zone,” said Peacock. “This area is managed by our Special Needs Committee and will have two ‘respite’ tents, one for children and one for adults, where those that may need a quiet break can go. We will also have several special needs vendors, including applied behavior analysis, speech therapy, occupational therapy and more.”

For attendees arriving with pets, the Bark Zone offers a dedicated rest spot.

“The Bark Zone is a shaded area set aside within the Festival that has water bowls and toys for the canine festival-goers that may need a little break,” Peacock said.

The festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at E.G. Simmons Park, located at 2401 19th Ave. N.W. in Ruskin. Shuttle service from parking areas will be available. For more information, visit www.ruskinseafoodfest.org.