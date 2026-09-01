Families looking for a not-so-scary way to celebrate Halloween will find plenty of tricks, treats and LEGO fun at LEGOLAND Florida Resort this fall as the popular Brick or Treat event returns with a major new attraction.

Running on select dates from Saturday, September 5, through Saturday, October 31, Brick or Treat will once again transform the park into Mischief Town, where younger children and their families can enjoy a full day and evening of Halloween entertainment. This year, the event introduces Brick or Treat Street, an immersive, interactive trick-or-treat experience featuring six life-sized LEGO Monster homes.

“Brick or Treat has always been about creating a Halloween experience families can enjoy together, and this year we’re taking it to a whole new level with the addition of Brick or Treat Street,” said Brian Bacica, president of LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

Families can explore the homes of some of their favorite LEGO Monster characters, each offering its own surprises and interactive experiences. Visitors can search for runaway frogs at Wacky Witch’s Cottage, witness Wolf Guy’s full-moon transformation, encounter creepy-crawly surprises at Spider Lady’s Castle and awaken an ancient curse in Mummy’s Throne Room.

Other stops include Plant Monster’s Greenhouse, where curious explorers can encounter giant vines and hungry plants, and Scarecrow’s Barn, where guests can strike silly poses and collect a LEGO brick before continuing their adventure.

The Halloween fun continues throughout Mischief Town with monster meet and greets, live entertainment, interactive shows and seasonal LEGO building activities. Families can also experience The Great Monster Chase 4D Movie, featuring special effects and an action-packed LEGO Monster adventure.

After dark, guests can stroll through the new Potion Mischief Light Trail, featuring colorful projections, glowing effects and interactive experiences. On select Saturday evenings, the fan-favorite Monster Skytacular drone show will return, with hundreds of illuminated drones creating LEGO Monster-inspired scenes in the night sky.

All Brick or Treat activities are included with general admission and annual passes, making the event an accessible option for families seeking Halloween fun designed especially for younger children.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is located in Winter Haven, approximately midway between Tampa and Orlando, and offers more than 50 rides, live shows and attractions across its 150-acre resort.

For event dates and additional information, visit LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s website at www.legoland.com/florida/.