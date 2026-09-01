Community leaders and about 100 guests gathered today for the ribbon cutting of the Hillsborough CARE Center, a newly renovated campus serving veterans experiencing homelessness in Hillsborough County. Attendees included U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor and Hillsborough County Commissioners Gwen Myers, Harry Cohen and Chris Boles. St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) CARES CEO Michael Raposa emceed the event.

“It’s wonderful to see so many here today, but it really speaks to this community on everything that each and every one of you all do to make sure that veterans will see the care and dignity that they have earned,” Castor said. “You have a remarkable team in St. Vincent de Paul CARES. You’ve come into our community and lifted up how we treat veterans, meeting the expectation that this community has for the men and women who have served us so well, to make sure that they receive the benefits they have earned, and that they live their lives in dignity.”

The campus, operated by St. Vincent de Paul CARES, located at 384 15th St. N. in St. Petersburg, took more than a year to renovate, with crews rebuilding roofs, electrical, plumbing and water and sewer connections across all seven buildings. Hillsborough County invested approximately $4.4 million in the property, and St. Vincent de Paul CARES has committed to operating it for the next 30 years.

“It has really preserved the character of this neighborhood,” Raposa said. “When you drive up to this place, you don’t even know that this is what it is, and I think that’s critical for the citizens of Tampa that live in this area.”

The campus includes seven housing units for veterans, including one building for females, and a mess hall with a new kitchen, offering space for more than 60 veterans. The VA is providing funding tied to those beds. Residents receive three meals a day, computer lab access and laundry services and work with case managers and housing specialists toward permanent housing.

“The goal is in and out in 40 to 45 days,” Raposa said. “We get them in, do an assessment, figure out their critical needs and address the housing concern right away. This is really meant to be a shelter — helping them get the services along the way to permanent housing.”

Shelter manager Nicole Maher and the SVdP team have worked to make the facility feel like home for its veteran residents.

“It’s not an institution, it’s not a shelter-like atmosphere,” she said. “They’re eating dinner in the living room, watching TV. They want to help, they want to give back and they’re excited to look forward to getting their own place.”

The number for veterans wishing to learn more about residency at the Hillsborough CARE Center is 813-395-4844.

Community members can support the CARE Center’s residents by visiting www.svdp.care or calling 727-823-2516 and asking for the development department. Needed itemsinclude men’s clothing, toiletries, towels, shoes, underwear and socks.