Comic book fans of all ages will have the chance to step into the worlds of superheroes, mythology and graphic novels when the Riverview Public Library hosts a special day of comic book-themed activities on Saturday, September 19.

The event will feature award-winning comic book creators Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner, who will take part in an exclusive panel sharing behind-the-scenes stories from their work with DC Comics, Marvel and other major entertainment brands. Attendees also can participate in comic book-themed activities throughout the day and receive a free book while supplies last.

The day begins at 10:30 a.m. with Heroes Quest, an interactive program recommended for children ages 6-12. Participants will use art supplies and simple writing techniques to create their own superhero and develop the character’s story.

At 11:30 a.m., adults can join the Graphic Novel Book Discussion featuring Batwing: Luke Fox, by Palmiotti. The discussion, held in celebration of the author event, will explore Batwing issues #19-34 and Batwing: Futures End issue #1.

The graphic novel follows Luke Fox, son of Bruce Wayne’s trusted ally Lucius Fox, as he takes on the mantle of Batwing. Once a member of Batman Incorporated, Batwing has stepped away, leaving Luke to face new threats in Gotham City. Written by Palmiotti and Justin Gray with art by Eduardo Pansica, the story pits the armored vigilante against villains including Lady Vic and Charlie Caligula while introducing the mysterious Darklings and Anubis clans beneath Gotham.

Teen writers can return at 3 p.m. for Hero’s Journal, which explores the hero’s journey through world-building activities. Participants will begin creating their own stories and record their adventures in a journal to take home. At 4 p.m., adults can participate in American Pantheon, a program examining the role mythology has played in shaping society and cultural identity.

Palmiotti is a multi-award-winning comic book creator whose work spans comics, film, advertising, video games and other media. Conner has created cover art for Marvel, DC and independent publishers and is known for her work on Harley Quinn. The pair currently collaborate on Harley Quinn and other DC projects

The Riverview Public Library is located at 9951 Balm Riverview Rd. in Riverview. For more information about the event and to register, visit https://attend.hcplc.org/event/16804660.