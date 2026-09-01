Hillsborough County Public Schools Regional Supervisor James Lykins has been recognized as one of only five 2026 Summer Hunger Heroes selected statewide by No Kid Hungry Florida for his dedication to ensuring children have access to healthy meals during the summer.

Lykins, a regional supervisor for Student Nutrition Services with Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS), was honored alongside Bonnie Ross of the School District of Lee County, Constance Manning of Beth Page Missionary Baptist Church, Gary Rudd of Union County School Board and Victoria Pipitone of SKY Academy Englewood.

The recognition celebrates school nutrition professionals, community partners and volunteers who go above and beyond to help ensure children and families have access to nutritious meals when school is not in session.

“Summer meal programs are no easy lift, but they make a significant impact in the lives of so many children across our state,” said Sky Beard, director of No Kid Hungry Florida. “We are entirely grateful for individuals like our Summer Hunger Heroes who are committed to ensuring no child goes to bed hungry.”

Through HCPS’ Summer Feeding Program, more than 650,000 free meals were distributed during the summer of 2026 at over 150 sites across Hillsborough County.

Lykins was specifically recognized for helping transform an ambitious idea into a resource for local families. He championed the creation of HCPS’ first grab-and-go meal site and led its implementation, including site selection, operational planning, staffing coordination and collaboration across departments.

According to Shani Hall, general manager of Student Nutrition Services for HCPS, Lykins’ leadership resulted in more than 14,000 meals being distributed each week from a single location.

“James consistently goes above and beyond to remove barriers for families and ensure children have access to nutritious meals when they need them most,” Hall said. “This recognition is a well-deserved reflection of his extraordinary commitment to students and the community.”

For many families who rely on school meals, summer can be one of the most challenging times of the year. Programs like HCPS’ Summer Feeding Program help bridge the gap by continuing to provide healthy meals while school cafeterias are closed.

“Every day, James demonstrates what it means to put students first,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Whether school is in session or students are enjoying summer break, he works to ensure children have access to the nutritious meals they need to learn, grow and succeed.”

For more information about Student Nutrition Services, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/page/student-nutrition-services.