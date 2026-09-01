The GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club will host an afternoon of fun, fellowship and live music by worldwide entertainer Eirinn Abu. The concert is on Friday, October 30, from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 S. Pebble Blvd. in Sun City Center. Doors open at 3 p.m., so guests can arrive early to browse the silent auction, visit sponsor tables and enjoy dessert before the performance. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages and snacks while they settle in for an uplifting musical program.

All net proceeds benefit numerous local charities, including Tunnel to Towers in Bradenton, food pantries, Meals on Wheels in Sun City Center and the Campaign Against Human Trafficking. The event offers residents a chance to enjoy an engaging community concert while supporting organizations that provide meaningful services throughout the area. Tickets for the performance are $25.

Abu is a multiplatinum saxophone recording artist from Venice known for performances that blend soulful music with an uplifting message. A 2025 World Entertainment Award winner for his ANTHEM album, Abu has collaborated with artists such as Dolly Parton and members of Miami Sound Machine. He is also recognized for using his music to support philanthropic efforts, including Tunnel to Towers in Bradenton.

“I saw him perform a few months ago,” said GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club Vice President Shawna Wainright. “I was impressed with his music and entertainment style. He performs songs from the 60s, 70s and 80s and created his award-winning album, ANTHEM. His life story, desire and mission are to help others overcome depression and suicide prevention. Even though Eirinn is from Venice, FL, he travels and performs nationally and internationally and has won numerous awards.”

Through this entertaining fundraiser’s ticket sales, sponsorships, raffle drawings and a silent auction, the club hopes to raise $3,500. Guests will have several ways to contribute throughout the afternoon, whether by purchasing tickets, bidding on auction items or supporting participating sponsors. The funds raised will help the GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club continue its longtime commitment to local service projects and charitable organizations that assist residents in need. Club members hope the event will bring the community together for an enjoyable afternoon while making a meaningful impact beyond the concert hall.

If you would like to learn more about the GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club or purchase a ticket for Abu’s performance, you can visit the club’s website at https://sccwomansclub.org/.