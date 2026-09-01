The community is invited to gather at Park Square in Lithia on Saturday, September 12, for the 2026 Lithia 9/11 Heroes Run, hosted by the Travis Manion Foundation. Beginning with an opening ceremony at 8 a.m., the annual event will feature a 5K race and 1-mile memorial fun run/walk, welcoming runners, walkers and ruckers of all ages and fitness levels.

The race will begin at 8:46 a.m., marking the time when the first plane struck the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Participants will come together during the 25th anniversary of 9/11 to remember the civilians and first responders who lost their lives that day, as well as the veterans, military service members and first responders who have served in the years since.

The opening ceremony will include a color guard, the national anthem performed by military child Lily Zeedyk and remarks from the race director, the Travis Manion Foundation and the family of Driver/Engineer Jeannie Thomas. A brief warm-up will follow before the race begins.

The 5K course is an out-and-back route on the north side of the road, with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office personnel posted at intersections. Medals will be presented to all participants, with additional awards for top overall finishers and age-group winners.

The 9/11 Heroes Run series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by a sniper in Iraq in April 2007 while protecting his wounded teammates. Before his final deployment, Manion visited Rescue One in New York City, New York, a firehouse that lost nearly all its members on 9/11, strengthening his commitment to service.

Today, his legacy continues through the Travis Manion Foundation, which empowers veterans and families of fallen heroes to serve as role models and develop character in future generations.

“Each year, the anniversary of the September 11 attacks provides us an opportunity to gather, reflect and remember,” said Ryan Manion, president of the Travis Manion Foundation. “We run to remember so future generations don’t forget.”

The national 9/11 Heroes Run series brings together approximately 60,000 participants and is held in communities across the United States and internationally. Proceeds support the Travis Manion Foundation and its mission to strengthen communities through character, leadership and service.

Park Square is located at 16132 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. Packet pickup will be available from Thursday through Saturday, September 10-12. For registration and additional information, visit the website online at www.travismanion.org.