Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom is now open in Lithia, bringing wood-fired pizza, a self-pour tap wall and a new gathering place for families and friends to the FishHawk area.

Located in the Alafia Commons Publix shopping center, the restaurant opened at the beginning of August and is owned and operated by Lauren and Korey Hoger, who have lived in the area for more than eight years.

The fast-casual restaurant features indoor seating and an outdoor patio, along with more than 11 TVs for guests to enjoy sporting events. Its interactive self-pour tap wall offers 20 taps, including two wines, six mixed alcoholic drinks and 12 beers, many from local Tampa Bay breweries. The Hogers were drawn to the Smokin’ Oak concept because of its simple, fresh approach to food.

“What drew us to Smokin’ Oak Pizza was how clean and smooth the whole system is. There are no frozen ingredients, no oversized menu to manage; it’s simple and done right. We also loved that like us, the founders are from the Midwest,” said Korey.

Lauren added, “We are beyond excited to bring Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom to the Lithia community. We’ve lived in the area for more than eight years, and we’ve found ourselves driving as far as 45 minutes just to get a great meal. We’ve spent the last year and a half waiting for the right space to become available, and we’ve also spent that time learning what the community loves to eat. We know Lithia is going to love our process, our people and our pizza.”

Smokin’ Oak is known for its commitment to fresh ingredients and authentic preparation. Dough and sauces are made in-house daily, and pizzas are cooked in a high-temperature oak wood-fired oven in less than two minutes. The open kitchen allows guests to watch their pizzas being prepared.

Guests can customize their pizzas with more than 35 toppings or choose from specialty pizzas, including the buffalo chicken pizza, Smokey Dokey and Porky Pine, made with smoky ham, crispy bacon, juicy pineapple and mozzarella.

The Lithia location also employs approximately 25 team members. Looking ahead, the Hogers hope to expand with additional Smokin’ Oak locations in Wesley Chapel and the Bradenton and Sarasota areas.

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom is located at 5607 Circa Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. For more information, visit https://smokinoakpizza.com/lithia-fl.html or call 813-776-6546.