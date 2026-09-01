By Dale Bliss

Blessings come in many forms, including the coziness and comfort of a handmade quilt created with prayers, love and generous hearts.

For 17 years, members of Quilters’ Corner at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Brandon have used their talents to create handmade quilts for children and families in need. What began with just three or four women has grown into a mission group of approximately 25 members dedicated to sharing comfort, kindness and God’s love, one stitch at a time.

Quilters’ Corner was founded by Linda Cannan and meets on Tuesday mornings, with additional meetings held on the first and third Sunday afternoons of each month. Beginners are welcome, and donations are also appreciated to help support the group’s mission.

A substantial number of the quilts are donated to children. One of the group’s primary recipients is MountainHeart Community Services in West Virginia, where the quilts are distributed through its Head Start program.

The group’s generosity has also helped support the organization in another meaningful way. Through an in-kind donation of quilts, MountainHeart Community Services received a matching grant of $15,130.

Last year alone, Quilters’ Corner donated close to 250 quilts to MountainHeart and approximately 60 baby quilts to the NICU at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital. The group also supports Family Promise, helping provide comfort to families experiencing homelessness and other hardships.

“This is a mission group at St. Andrew’s. We donate quilts to a children’s nonprofit organization, MountainHeart charity, and I think it’s Virginia. Last year, we donated close to 250 quilts. And we donate to Brandon NICU at Brandon Hospital. I think we did close to 60 for them last year,” said group member Janice Lugo.

Each fall, the church holds a blessing ceremony for the quilts before they are sent to their destinations. The quilts are blessed during church services and then distributed with the goal of offering comfort and showing God’s love to those who receive them.

The next quilt blessing ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 20, at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon.

“I think it’s a beautiful mission group and a wonderful group of ladies and enjoy it immensely,” said Lugo.

For more information about Quilters’ Corner, call St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church at 813-689-6849 or visit its website, www.saumc.net. Donations are appreciated, and new quilters, including beginners, are welcome.